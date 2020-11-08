Advertisement

Baldwin congratulates Biden and Harris, honors their roots

“Thank you, Wisconsin. Thank you, America,”
Sen. Tammy Baldwin speaks at Win'sconsin Get Out the Vote event.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin speaks at Win'sconsin Get Out the Vote event.(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin paid tribute to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris shortly after the duo were declared the winners of the 2020 presidential election.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Baldwin pointed to where each of her fellow Democrats came from to reach the top two offices in the United States, saying a “son of Scranton (Pennsylvania) and the daughter of immigrants are heading to the White House.”

In Harris' case she broke several barriers with her victory, becoming the first Black woman and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency.

“Thank you, Wisconsin. Thank you, America,” Baldwin added.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting on Madison’s west side
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
Missing Dodge Co. veteran found dead

Latest News

Harris pays tribute to Black women in 1st speech as VP-elect
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Harris: I won't be the last woman in this office
President-elect Biden strikes unifying tone
Biden seeing outpouring of joy, renewed hope