Enjoy Sunday and Monday because reality sets in soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Sunday morning! Make sure to get outside Sunday and Monday because reality is going to set in soon. High temperatures Sunday and Monday will be near or just above 70 degrees. A developing storm system and cold front will bring in a round of rain on Tuesday and a chilly blast of air. Temperatures will be much more seasonable for this time of year Wednesday through next weekend.

Temperature Trend - Reality sets in soon (WMTV NBC15)

This morning is mild, especially for this time of year. We are waking up to temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. These temperatures are above the average high for today, November 8. The average high for today in Madison is 48 degrees. No major weather problems are expected to impact your morning.

This stretch of warm November will continue today. High temperatures will be near or just above 70 degrees, which is about 20 degrees warmer than average. If Madison hits 70 degrees today, then this month will have the most days in November with a high temperature at or above 70 degrees on record. Today would be the 4th day this November with a high temperature at or above 70 degrees. Right now, the record is 3 days.

Most 70° Days In November (WMTV NBC15)

Today is also going to be mostly sunny and breezy. There will be some passing clouds from time to time today. The wind will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts in spots could be up to 30 mph. The wind will be a little stronger for places near the Mississippi River this afternoon. A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect for places just west of the area in MN and IA.

Sunday's Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, mild and breezy. Low temperatures will only be near 60 degrees. A record could be broken tonight. The forecast low for Madison is 60 degrees. This would be the warmest low temperature ever recorded on November 9. Right now, the record for the warmest low is 57 degrees (1999).

Monday will be our last unseasonably warm day before big changes arrive. Despite a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will still climb to near 70 degrees. There will be a slight chance for a sprinkle, or two, late in the day. However, our rain chances won’t start to really ramp up until late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Next Big Weather Maker - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Our next big weather maker will arrive on Tuesday. Expect widespread rain and a few storms throughout the day on Tuesday. Tuesday could wind being a washout. Widespread rainfall totals Monday night through Tuesday will be between 0.5-1.5″+. Places northwest of Madison will likely record the highest rainfall totals. This is where some places could see up to 2″ of rain. With the recent dry spell, widespread flooding problems are not expected. Highs temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday and Tuesday night will also be windy.

Rainfall Totals (WMTV NBC15)

The rain will be gone by Wednesday morning. Veterans Day will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. The rest of the workweek looks dry and seasonably chilly. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.