It’s back to reality after Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ready to say goodbye to the warmth? No worries, there’s still one more day of spring-like warmth before a cold front moves through on Tuesday.

Madison endured its 6th warmest start to November since weather records began in the capitol. Upper 60′s & 70′s in November are quite rare in southern Wisconsin. Gulf moisture will continue to filter up into the Midwest over the next few days. More clouds rolled in for Sunday and they may just block out much of the sun for Monday. Tomorrow afternoon’s highs will again top out in the upper 60′s

An approaching upper-level weather system brings scattered showers late Monday into Tuesday. A few spotty showers are possible farther northwest on Monday night. The cold front will move through Wisconsin throughout Tuesday. The primary low-pressure center will track to our north. However, a second low develops in the central plains and moves northwest - right into southern Wisconsin. This may prolong the rainfall throughout the afternoon.

Rain wraps up late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A few snowflakes/graupel may get shaken out on the backside of the system. Cooler & drier air arrives with gusty winds on Wednesday. Highs will only top out in the mid 40′s.

A weak impulse moves through the weather pattern late Thursday into Friday. This may bring a brief & light rain/snow mix to parts of Wisconsin.

Another round of showers arrives next weekend.

