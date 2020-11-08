Advertisement

MPD responds to attempted homicide on city’s west side

One victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after receiving reports of multiple people being shot on the city’s west side Saturday night.

Around 10:35 p.m, Madison Police were called to Schwoegler’s Lanes on Grand Canyon Drive, near Mineral Point Road. When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old African-American man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was then transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

As officers continued to secure the scene at the bowling alley another victim, a 33-year-old African-American man, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive.

So far, no suspects have been identified and Madison Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact the Madison Police Department.

