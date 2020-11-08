Advertisement

The Latest: Bush calls election ‘fair’ and outcome `clear’

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former President George W. Bush says the American people “can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”

He says in a statement that “no matter how you voted, your vote counted.” And Bush says President Donald Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, with any unresolved issues to be “properly adjudicated.”

Bush says now is the time when “we must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
Missing Dodge Co. veteran found dead
Wis. State Patrol pulls over car with snowmobile strapped to the roof

Latest News

Reduce, Reuse, E-cycle: Wisconsin marks ten years of electronic waste legislation
Enjoy today and tomorrow because reality sets in soon!
MPD responds to attempted homicide on city’s west side
Baldwin congratulates Biden and Harris, honors their roots