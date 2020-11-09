Advertisement

115th Fighter Wing to conduct training flights starting Monday

F-16 fighter jets may be seen or heard taking off or landing until 10:00 p.m.
(Volk Field/Camp Douglas)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard says there will be evening training flights beginning Monday, Oct. 9.

Evening training flights are scheduled from Nov. 9 through Nov. 12 and Nov. 16 through Nov. 19. During this time, F-16 fighter jets may be seen or heard taking off or landing until approximately 10:00 p.m.

Officials say the training flights typically take place during daylight hours, but nighttime operations are part of the “overall readiness” requirement for pilots and maintenance personnel. To minimize noise to residents, pilots will follow flight paths.

