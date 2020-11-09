Advertisement

All of River Valley School District moves to virtual learning

Schools and coronavirus.
Schools and coronavirus.(WLUC/CDC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - The entire River Valley School District is moving to virtual learning starting Tuesday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and exposures within the district.

The district explained Monday that they expect the closure to go through Monday, Nov. 30, and all in-person students will return back to their school buildings at that time.

All high school co-curricular activities activities will continue as planned and information about meal pick-ups will be sent out later on Monday, the district noted.

The district asked that if students exhibit flu-like symptoms, their parents can continue to contact the school nurse and primary care provider. If a student is exposed to the virus, families should keep in contact with the school nurse or building secretary.

