All of River Valley School District moves to virtual learning
SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - The entire River Valley School District is moving to virtual learning starting Tuesday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and exposures within the district.
The district explained Monday that they expect the closure to go through Monday, Nov. 30, and all in-person students will return back to their school buildings at that time.
All high school co-curricular activities activities will continue as planned and information about meal pick-ups will be sent out later on Monday, the district noted.
The district asked that if students exhibit flu-like symptoms, their parents can continue to contact the school nurse and primary care provider. If a student is exposed to the virus, families should keep in contact with the school nurse or building secretary.
