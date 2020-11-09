Advertisement

Badgers readying to return against Michigan

UW is set to play Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday.
(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After coronavirus forced the cancellations of its past two games, the University of Wisconsin is getting ready for its return to the gridiron this weekend.

On Monday, the Badgers began their regular game-week preparations for this Saturday’s showdown against Michigan in Ann Arbor. The university paused all team activities nearly two weeks ago as COVID-19 swept through its locker room. The hiatus led to the cancellations of its games against Nebraska and Purdue.

“We feel confident that we have a handle on the situation and are excited to play this week at Michigan. As we have done throughout, we will continue to monitor our testing results and base our decision on those results,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alverez said.

The number of active cases in the football program has dropped to five, two players and three staff members, the team stated. At the end of last month, the team had reported as many as 22 active COVID-19 cases. Since November 2, however, only one staff member and one player, has tested positive. Neither were identified.

According to UW, there have been no positive tests in five of the past six days.

“We had no new positives on Tuesday and Wednesday which was a great sign,” Alvarez explained. "That’s when we started thinking Friday could be a day we could get the team together to start doing things with an eye towards having a regular practice week this week.

Players were able to do some conditioning on Friday and Saturday, splitting into groups for their workouts.

