Advertisement

Barr authorizes election probes despite little evidence of fraud

Attorney General William Barr, shown during a news conference in Kansas City on Monday, says he...
Attorney General William Barr, shown during a news conference in Kansas City on Monday, says he would be “vehemently opposed” to any attempt to pardon former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.(Source: WDAF/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General William Barr has authorized federal prosecutors across the U.S. to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified, despite little evidence of fraud.

Barr’s action Monday comes days after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump and raises the prospect that Trump will use the Justice Department to try to challenge the outcome.

It gives prosecutors the ability to go around longstanding Justice Department policy that normally would prohibit such overt actions before the election is formally certified.

Trump has not conceded the election and is instead claiming without evidence that there has been a widespread, multi-state conspiracy by Democrats to skew the vote tally in Biden’s favor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; DoD / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; The White House /...
Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages
Protest on Capitol Square following Election Day.
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
The WisDOT Northwest Region shared a photo of a snowmobile strapped to the roof of a car...
Wis. State Patrol pulls over car with snowmobile strapped to the roof
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
Suspect in custody after shooting 2 officers in Delafield

Latest News

Attorney General William Barr leaves the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of...
Barr tells DOJ to probe election fraud claims if they exist
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump is “100% within his rights”...
After Biden win, McConnell says Trump OK to fight election
Trump signs sit beside a mailbox as supporters of President Donald Trump set up to protest...
Trump faces long odds in challenging state vote counts
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat