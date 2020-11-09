Bucks player agrees to $750K settlement over Sterling Brown arrest

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown and the Milwaukee city attorney have agreed to a revised $750,000 settlement of a lawsuit Brown filed after getting taken to the ground, shocked with a Taser and arrested during an encounter with police in 2018.

The city attorney is recommending the city’s Common Council approve the deal. Brown rejected the city’s original offer of $400,000 made last year.

Brown’s attorney, Mark Thomsen, said at the time that any settlement without an admission of a civil rights violation would go nowhere. Brown contends that police targeted him because he is Black.

After the announcement, the Milwaukee Bucks organizations said it was pleased to see a resolution and that city leaders and the Milwaukee Police Dept. have committed to make changes to its standard operating procedures.

“No one should ever have to go through the horrifying abuse and injustice that Sterling experienced,” the statement read. “We commend Sterling for his courageous response to this terrible situation by repeatedly sharing his story and working tirelessly with countless local groups and organizations to help make change in our community”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.