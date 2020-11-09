Advertisement

Bucks player agrees to $750K settlement over Sterling Brown arrest

Brown rejected the city’s original offer of $400,000 made last year.
Milwaukee Police / MGN
Milwaukee Police / MGN(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown and the Milwaukee city attorney have agreed to a revised $750,000 settlement of a lawsuit Brown filed after getting taken to the ground, shocked with a Taser and arrested during an encounter with police in 2018.

The city attorney is recommending the city’s Common Council approve the deal. Brown rejected the city’s original offer of $400,000 made last year.

Brown’s attorney, Mark Thomsen, said at the time that any settlement without an admission of a civil rights violation would go nowhere. Brown contends that police targeted him because he is Black.

After the announcement, the Milwaukee Bucks organizations said it was pleased to see a resolution and that city leaders and the Milwaukee Police Dept. have committed to make changes to its standard operating procedures.

“No one should ever have to go through the horrifying abuse and injustice that Sterling experienced,” the statement read. “We commend Sterling for his courageous response to this terrible situation by repeatedly sharing his story and working tirelessly with countless local groups and organizations to help make change in our community”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; DoD / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; The White House /...
Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages
Protest on Capitol Square following Election Day.
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
The WisDOT Northwest Region shared a photo of a snowmobile strapped to the roof of a car...
Wis. State Patrol pulls over car with snowmobile strapped to the roof
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
Suspect in custody after shooting 2 officers in Delafield

Latest News

Badgers readying to return against Michigan
Wisconsin Football announces two more positive COVID-19 tests
Friday Football Blitz: Mineral Point defeats River Valley
Friday Football Blitz: Week 7 and final week of regular season
Green Bay Packers linebacker Krys Barnes (51) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game...
REPORT: Packers LB Barnes tests positive for COVID-19