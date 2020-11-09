Dane Co. health officials warn against small gatherings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new warning from Dane County health officials is encouraging people to further limit in-person interactions. Officials at Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) said even a small gathering can pose a big risk.

“What we’re seeing now is a good deal of spread because of small gatherings and small get-togethers,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to rise in Wisconsin over the weekend, breaking records nearly every day. Parisi and other officials are sending a warning.

“As of Friday, we were notified, every ICU bed in Madison is now full,” Parisi said.

UW Health’s Chief Quality Officer Jeff Pothof said the UW system is managing their capacity right now, but he said every full bed puts a strain on non-COVID patient care.

“We have more COVID-19 patients in the hospital today than we’ve had any other day,” Pothof said Sunday.

As the virus continues to spread rapidly, health officials are reminding people, even small gatherings are not risk free.

“I think that becomes something that people just take as black and white, so if I have 10 people or less, I’m totally safe, if I have more than 10 people, that’s not safe, and it’s not as black and white as that,” Pothof explained.

According to PHMDC, even in a group of 10 people, there is a 29 percent chance someone has COVID-19. In a group of 20 people, that increases to 50 percent.

With the holiday season approaching, officials said it is even more important to limit in-person contact and avoid large family gatherings.

“Figure out who your small bubble is, but then you’re exclusive with that bubble,” Pothof said.

Parisi added, “The best way to show your friends and family that you love them is to tell them over Zoom.”

Eight months into the pandemic, health officials also urged people to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing. They repeated those are the most effective ways to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Just throwing in the towel only makes things worse for everyone, not better,” Pothof said, adding, “The most effective way to get back to a day when we can gather with people, where we can do the things that we want, is to really hunker down right now, really clamp down on these mitigation efforts.”

Health officials and government leaders said making sacrifices in the short term will help in the long run and help get back to normal faster.

“We have a really rough few months ahead of us, but the story of the next few months has not yet been written, and we need to all realize that yes, we’re going to need to make some short term sacrifices for the long term benefit,” Parisi said.

As of Saturday, Nov. 7, there were 152 patients in Dane County hospitalized with COVID-19. Thirty-one of those patients were in the ICU.

