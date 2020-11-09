Advertisement

Dane Co. Sheriff’s office hosts annual sight-in ahead of gun deer season

Hunters can make sure their guns are shooting accurately, and sheriff’s deputies can help with any adjustments.
Two weeks before gun deer season, hunters can come in and make sure their guns are shooting accurately.
Two weeks before gun deer season, hunters can come in and make sure their guns are shooting accurately.(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s office is helping people get ready for gun deer season.

Two weeks before the first day of gun deer season, they kicked off their annual sight-in program. Hunters can come in and make sure their shotguns, rifles and pistols are shooting accurately.

“Couple weeks before the gun deer season, so we’re sighting in our rifles. We kind of make it a tradition to come out and make sure our rifles are shooting straight before the hunt starts,” said longtime hunter Gary Zajicek, who came out to the sight-in event with his son Lucas.

Dane County sheriff’s deputies can help make any adjustments necessary. One training deputy said they welcome everyone from longtime hunters to those just getting started.

“If people are unfamiliar and maybe they’re just starting to get into hunting, this is a really good place to start,” said Dane County Sheriff training deputy Heidi Studnicka. Studnicka added, “We generally have the time and enough staff here to help people learn some correct shooting positions, learn a little bit about their scope.”

The sight-in is open every day from 8:30 to 3:30 at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center until November 20. It costs $10 for the first gun and $5 for each additional gun.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
Missing Dodge Co. veteran found dead
Wis. State Patrol pulls over car with snowmobile strapped to the roof

Latest News

Dane Co. health officials warn against small gatherings
The Latest: Global coronavirus case total tops 50 million
115th Fighter Wing to conduct training flights starting Monday
Father and son duo compete with Christmas lights