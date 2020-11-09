Dane Co. Sheriff’s office hosts annual sight-in ahead of gun deer season

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s office is helping people get ready for gun deer season.

Two weeks before the first day of gun deer season, they kicked off their annual sight-in program. Hunters can come in and make sure their shotguns, rifles and pistols are shooting accurately.

“Couple weeks before the gun deer season, so we’re sighting in our rifles. We kind of make it a tradition to come out and make sure our rifles are shooting straight before the hunt starts,” said longtime hunter Gary Zajicek, who came out to the sight-in event with his son Lucas.

Dane County sheriff’s deputies can help make any adjustments necessary. One training deputy said they welcome everyone from longtime hunters to those just getting started.

“If people are unfamiliar and maybe they’re just starting to get into hunting, this is a really good place to start,” said Dane County Sheriff training deputy Heidi Studnicka. Studnicka added, “We generally have the time and enough staff here to help people learn some correct shooting positions, learn a little bit about their scope.”

The sight-in is open every day from 8:30 to 3:30 at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center until November 20. It costs $10 for the first gun and $5 for each additional gun.

