FIRST ALERT - Round of heavy rain and chilly blast arrive Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Monday morning! It’s a very mild start to our day. We are waking up to temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Temperatures this morning are about 15 degrees warmer than where they should be topping out this afternoon. The average high for today is 48 degrees. Madison will likely break its record for the warmest low temperature today. Right now, the record is 57 degrees. Scattered clouds are around this morning. Other than a sprinkle, no significant rain is expected. No major problems will impact your morning commute.

Today will be our last warm November day before reality returns. Despite a mix of sun and clouds, high temperatures will be near or just above 70 degrees, The forecast high in Madison is 72 degrees. The record high for November 9 in Madison is 73 degrees, which was set back in 1999. Today will also be breezy at times. The wind will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts today could be up to 30 mph.

Monday's Planner - Last Warm November Day (WMTV NBC15)

Near Record High Monday (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, mild and breezy. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Our rain chances will start to increase from west to east across the area late tonight into Tuesday morning.

Our next big weather maker will arrive Tuesday. A strong storm system and trailing cold front will swing through the area, and bring in a round of heavy rain and a chilly blast. The western half of the area looks soggy first thing Tuesday morning. The rain will continue to spread across the rest of the area late Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. More periods of rain and a few storms will continue Tuesday afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will start to exit the area 8 p.m. Tuesday. Temperatures will start out in the 60s Tuesday morning, and then drop through the 50s Tuesday afternoon. The high temperature on Tuesday will be recorded in the morning.

Next Big Weather Maker Arrives Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Widespread rainfall totals will between 1-2″ of rain. The heaviest rain will likely fall across our western and northwestern counties, so places west and northwest of Madison. Since Madison has not recorded measurable rain this month, widespread flooding issues will likely not be a problem. Even though it’s not likely, a strong storm capable of strong to damaging wind gusts can’t be ruled out.

Rainfall Totals (Rainfall Totals)

As the rain moves out, much cooler air will be surging into the area. Overnight lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be below freezing.

November is going to feel more like itself starting on Wednesday. Veterans Day will be sunny and seasonably chilly. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Highs temperatures the rest of the workweek will range from the lower 40s to near 50 degrees. Overall, the rest of the workweek looks dry, too. After Tuesday, our next change for rain and/or snow could come over the upcoming weekend.

Temperature Trend - Chilly Blast (WMTV NBC15)

