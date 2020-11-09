Advertisement

Holiday Fantasy in Lights open to the public for 32nd year

The light display in Olin Park will run for seven weeks, until the beginning of January
By Isabel Lawrence
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Olin Park is lit up once again for the 32nd annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights display. The lights are on from dusk until dawn until January 3, and are free to view.

The Electric Group with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 159 (IBEW), National Electrical Contractors Association Wisconsin Chapter (NECA), and additional supporters and volunteers work to power the lights and run the booths, which will be on for seven weeks.

The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.(NBC15)

Ken Jungenberg, referral agent with IBEW Local 159, said the lights offer a safe way for families to celebrate the holidays.

“It’s a great safe way for families to come out and get together and look at the lights, it’s a free event and it’s open all the time," he said. "It’s just something that people can come down and start the season out, spread some cheer.”

While the lights may be up over the holidays, Jungenberg said months of work go into preparation, and the display is an organized effort between different groups, including NECA and IBEW.

“It’s all year round, usually in August we have retired people come in and start working on displays, we pull them out of the trailers and light them all up, get them ready to go, then pack them back into the trailers so they can get hauled down here," he said. "And then we start assembly for two weeks with the apprentices that come out, and contractors help out with the Intentional Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. All kinds of people coming down here to help.”

Jugenberg said this year, there are a few new light attractions, including elves winning the slot machines from Ho Chunk Gaming, among others.

“It’s something that generations of families can enjoy and come back and see the different changes," he said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; DoD / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; The White House /...
Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages
Protest on Capitol Square following Election Day.
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
The WisDOT Northwest Region shared a photo of a snowmobile strapped to the roof of a car...
Wis. State Patrol pulls over car with snowmobile strapped to the roof
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
Suspect in custody after shooting 2 officers in Delafield

Latest News

One more warm day - Next big weather maker arrives Tuesday
Fatal Fire
One person dead after early morning house fire in Janesville
The City of Eau Claire Board of Canvassers counted one provisional ballot Friday.
Trump administration refuses to begin transition of power, Biden campaign to face obstacles
Dane Co. Sheriff’s office hosts annual sight-in ahead of gun deer season
Dane Co. Sheriff’s office hosts annual sight-in ahead of gun deer season