LIVINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa-Grant School District has announced Iowa-Grant High School will move to online instruction for Monday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 10.

A Facebook post indicated Iowa-Grant Elementary and Middle School will continue with in-person instruction.

