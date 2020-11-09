Madison police investigating multiple vehicle thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A report of multiple individuals trying to break into vehicles on Madison’s east side early Monday morning turned into a car chase through a residential neighborhood.

According to the Madison Police Dept., its officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports that young people were trying to get into vehicles parked in the 2800 block of Independence Lane. In one instance, officers found an SUV with a smashed window and its owner reported a loaded handgun was stolen from it.

The thieves escaped in a red pickup that was stolen from Rock Co., MPD’s incident report stated. Officers gave chase, but ended it after the driver turned off the headlights and accelerated through the neighborhood.

The truck was later found abandoned in Middleton. Near where the truck was found, two more vehicles were stolen in a home burglary, MPD added.

