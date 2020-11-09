Man charged with supplying gun in deadly Wisconsin protest
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged a 19-year-old man with supplying the gun used in a pair of fatal shootings during a protest in August.
The Kenosha News reports that Dominick Black was charged with two felony counts of supplying a dangerous weapon to a minor.
According to the criminal complaint, Black asked 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse to join him in guarding businesses in Kenosha during the protest and gave him an assault rifle.
Rittenhouse used the rifle to shoot two protesters and wound a third during the demonstration.
Rittenhouse faces multiple charges, including intentional homicide and illegally possessing a firearm.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.