Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man pulls knife on train staff

OAKDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after a man allegedly pulled a knife on Amtrak train staff.

Just before 7 p.m Saturday, the Monroe County Communications Center received a report of a disturbance on an Amtrak train.

The suspect, Timothy Thomas, allegedly pulled a knife on train staff in an attempt to forcefully enter a secured portion of the train. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the train then stopped east of Oakdale.

Once stopped, Thomas reportedly left the scene on his own. No one was injured.

Thomas was later found walking on Highway 12 by Wisconsin State Patrol. He was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Canadian Pacific Police Service, and Amtrak Police.

