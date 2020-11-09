Advertisement

MPD: Armed man races through woman’s yard after gunfire

Officers found two shell casings soon after the incident
(WCJB)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after a woman reportedly spotted him running through her yard with a gun in his hand.

According to the Madison Police Dept., officers found Robert L. Sanders not far from the woman’s home and took him into custody. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of disorderly conduct while armed.

Shortly before the woman called to report seeing someone run past her house, in the 1300 block of Packers Ave., other people had told police they heard two shots being fired and saw a red van speeding away, MPD’s incident report indicated.

Officers reported finding two shell casings lying on the sidewalk.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; DoD / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; The White House /...
Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages
Protest on Capitol Square following Election Day.
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
The WisDOT Northwest Region shared a photo of a snowmobile strapped to the roof of a car...
Wis. State Patrol pulls over car with snowmobile strapped to the roof
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
Suspect in custody after shooting 2 officers in Delafield

Latest News

Badgers readying to return against Michigan
Madison police investigating multiple vehicle thefts
Milwaukee police ask for help identifying suspect in killing of Black Trump supporter.
3 weekend fatal shootings add to Milwaukee’s homicide record
Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing was backed up on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
PHMDC offers free flu shots to all Dane Co. residents