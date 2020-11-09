MPD: Armed man races through woman’s yard after gunfire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after a woman reportedly spotted him running through her yard with a gun in his hand.

According to the Madison Police Dept., officers found Robert L. Sanders not far from the woman’s home and took him into custody. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of disorderly conduct while armed.

Shortly before the woman called to report seeing someone run past her house, in the 1300 block of Packers Ave., other people had told police they heard two shots being fired and saw a red van speeding away, MPD’s incident report indicated.

Officers reported finding two shell casings lying on the sidewalk.

