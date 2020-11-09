MPD arrest woman after allegedly stealing electronics, throwing them at store employee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old woman was arrested Sunday morning after she allegedly stole electronics from a Walgreens.

A Walgreens employee told the Madison Police Department that 19-year-old Cassandra Beecher started throwing electronics at her around 5:55 a.m., which were items Beecher had allegedly just taken from the store.

According to an incident report, Beecher then went out to a stolen SUV, but it had broken down in the parking lot of the store at 3710 East Washington Avenue. The car was reported stolen from the 6500 block of Tottenham Drive on Saturday night after MPD says it was left unlocked with the keys inside.

MPD arrested Beecher for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, retail theft and several other warrants.

