MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a “smash-and-grab” burglary that occurred early Sunday morning at a Speedway gas station.

Police say they responded to an alarm at the gas station on 4902 Verona Rd. just after 3:00 a.m.

Someone had used a large rock to shatter the glass door and steal cigarettes.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.