MPD: Man suffers internal injuries, broken leg after woman strikes him with her car

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says a man has internal injuries and a broken leg after a driver struck him Friday night with her car.

MPD reported that a 28-year-old Madison woman was driving around 10:55 p.m. at the intersection of Northport Drive and Dryden Drive when she struck the pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, with her car. The man’s injuries were not considered life threatening, MPD said.

The driver told MPD that she thought that she had a green light and the officers described her as "very remorseful.” MPD noted that witnesses and surveillance videos showed that this was not the case.

MPD cited the woman with a red signal violation, failure to yield to a pedestrian causing great bodily harm and operating without insurance.

