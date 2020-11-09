One person dead after early morning house fire in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -- One person is dead after a house fire in Janesville early Monday morning.

The Janesville Fire Department was called to the home at 1062 S. Pearl Street just after midnight for a report of the porch on fire.

Firefighters say they encountered heavy fire all throughout the home and found out that someone was still unaccounted for.

Firefighters pulled the person from the fire but unfortunately, that person did not survive. No one else was hurt.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

