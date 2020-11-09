Advertisement

PHMDC offers free flu shots to all Dane Co. residents

“If you have not gotten your flu shot yet this year, we would love to see you here."
Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing was backed up on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing was backed up on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.(Brittney Ermon)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Dane Co. residents can now get free flu shots at the Alliant Energy Center’s drive-through clinic.

Public Health Madison and Dane Co. (PHMDC) has opened the clinic to everyone six months and older who lives in the county, regardless of insurance status.

“If you have not gotten your flu shot yet this year, we would love to see you here,” PHMDC Public Health Nurse Tess Ellens said. "We’ve gotten a lot of great feedback about the convenience of the drive-thru system and are excited to expand access.”

Previously, the vaccines were only available to those without insurance or were enrolled in BadgerCare, Medicaid, or Medicare.

“We felt it was important to offer vaccines to people that experience insurance barriers first, but given our current supply of vaccine, we are expanding eligibility to immunize as many people as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ellens explained.

Ellens points out the coronavirus pandemic makes getting a vaccine this year especially important to protect the health of the person who gets the shot and to reduce the burden on hospitals and healthcare systems overburdened by COVID-19 patients.

The agency plans to continue providing vaccinations until Saturday, November 21. Health officials recommend getting the shot as soon as possible because the vaccine can take up to two weeks before taking full effect.

So far, they have provided vaccines to more than 800 people.

The agency provided the following guidance for those seeking to get a flu shot at the Alliant Center.

  • 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, WI 53713.
  • Use Olin Avenue entrance and follow signs for flu clinic.
  • Free flu shots are available for all Dane County adults and children 6 months and older, regardless of insurance status.
  • Open:
    • Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:00pm to 8:00pm
    • Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8:00am to 4:00pm
  • Closed on Sundays and Mondays.
  • No ID is needed.
  • Immigration status is not asked.
  • Interpreters are available.
  • Free transportation is available by calling the Public Health Transportation Line at (608) 243-0420.
  • Anyone younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian authorized to give consent for the flu shot on their behalf.
  • Plan to wait 15 minutes after receiving a flu shot to monitor for any possible side effects.
  • People, who are experiencing symptoms, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days, need a COVID test, or are waiting for results from a COVID-19 test will not be able to get a flu shot.
  • If possible, wear clothing that will make the upper arm available for the vaccine. For children under the age of five, their upper thigh needs to be accessible.
  • Staff will work with families to provide shots in a way that is comfortable for them.

