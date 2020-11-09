Salvation Army in need of volunteers for Red Kettle Campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army is kicking off their Red Kettle Campaign this Friday, but needs to fill over 24,000 hours for volunteers to take the bell-ringing shifts over the holiday season.

According to a news release Monday, there were nearly 4,600 volunteer hours scheduled last year compared to 1,642 hours this year.

“Filling only about a quarter of the shifts required for a successful campaign, the forecast is grim,” said a spokesperson for the organization.

The Salvation Army of Dane County explained that they are serving triple the number of people in emergency shelters and have seen a 155% increase in requests for their services, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army added that they have safety protocol in place at all 66 kettle stands across Dane County.

They also have expanded their options for donating this year, such as virtual kettles, text-to-give, Season Pass Pins and silent auction items. However, the organization still hopes to fill their bell-ringing shifts, which will end at 8 p.m. on Dec. 24.

