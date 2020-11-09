Sauk Co. health officials urge residents to be responsible amid COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk County health officials are urging residents to be responsible Monday when it comes to COVID-19.

“The safest way to think about it is this: act as if you have COVID-19,” said Sauk County Public Health deputy director Cathy Warwick. “Don’t do anything you wouldn’t do if you knew you had COVID-19. Because the reality is that you might have it and not know it, and you could spread it.”

The county cited in a news release that there were 27 county residents hospitalized for the virus during the month of October. There were also three people who had died due to COVID-19 in October, plus two deaths already reported for November.

“Each of these cases is a person, a fellow Sauk County community member,” said Sauk Co. Public Health’s Siobhan Allen. “They are our friends, our family members, our neighbors, and our co-workers.”

As of Monday, 2,515 Sauk County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in total. Health officials noted that it took the county seven months to reach 1,000 cases of coronavirus, but only 31 days after that to double the case count to 2,000 cases.

SCPH noted that the doubling time of cases is currently at 28 days, meaning between Monday and Dec. 7, there could be 2,515 more residents infected. Health officials noted that if the trend of hospitalizations and deaths that they saw during October continues, the county could report 50 new hospitalizations and six new deaths over the next month.

Warwick urged residents to talk to their friends and family about COVID-19, challenge misinformation and share helpful resources with others.

Sauk Co. Public Health reached a crisis mode of contact tracing on Oct. 6, saying COVID-19 had overwhelmed their local health care system and it would not be possible for them to reach everyone who needs to be notified if they are a close contact.

