Advertisement

Suspect arrested months after barbecuing woman pepper sprayed at park

He is also accused of smashing a door at the City County Building
(KWQC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. arrested a suspect who is accused of pepper spraying a woman over the summer while she was barbecuing at a city park.

Officers found Donovan L. Stowell inside a tent at Reindahl Park, where the alleged attack took place, and took him into custody. The 50-year-old man was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of battery and criminal damage to property.

According to MPD’s incident report, the 47-year-old victim was barbecuing chicken at a shelter in the park in late July when the suspect approached. He allegedly told her she was intruding on her space before pushing her to the ground. He is then accused firing pepper spray at her, sending the victim to the hospital.

The criminal damage to property accusation stems from him allegedly smashing a glass door at the City County Building, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd. early Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; DoD / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; The White House /...
Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages
Protest on Capitol Square following Election Day.
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
The WisDOT Northwest Region shared a photo of a snowmobile strapped to the roof of a car...
Wis. State Patrol pulls over car with snowmobile strapped to the roof
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
Suspect in custody after shooting 2 officers in Delafield

Latest News

COVID-19′s record pace continues in Wisconsin as U.S. hits 10 million cases
Three year old Malayan tiger Arya arrived at Zoo Knoxville Thursday, Jan. 26 2017. Arya was...
Tigers at Zoo Knoxville released from quarantine after fully recovering from COVID-19
Stock graphic
MPD: Man suffers internal injuries, broken leg after woman strikes him with her car
MPD: Armed man races through woman’s yard after gunfire