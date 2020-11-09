Suspect arrested months after barbecuing woman pepper sprayed at park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. arrested a suspect who is accused of pepper spraying a woman over the summer while she was barbecuing at a city park.

Officers found Donovan L. Stowell inside a tent at Reindahl Park, where the alleged attack took place, and took him into custody. The 50-year-old man was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of battery and criminal damage to property.

According to MPD’s incident report, the 47-year-old victim was barbecuing chicken at a shelter in the park in late July when the suspect approached. He allegedly told her she was intruding on her space before pushing her to the ground. He is then accused firing pepper spray at her, sending the victim to the hospital.

The criminal damage to property accusation stems from him allegedly smashing a glass door at the City County Building, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd. early Thursday morning.

