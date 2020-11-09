Trump administration refuses to begin transition of power, Biden campaign to face obstacles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Trump administration is refusing to formally begin the transition process until President Donald Trump concedes, creating a rocky road ahead for Biden’s administration.

President-elect Joe Biden is hitting the ground running. His first order of business is to build his administration.

“Now the second part of that is the expectation of a transition involving the Trump administration,” Richard Haven, UW Whitewater political analyst.

After the race was called, President Donald Trump released a statement threatening legal action and called for recounts in battleground states like Wisconsin.

Haven said the president’s refusal to concede can halt progress in the transition of power.

“It’s not smooth sailing,” Haven said. “As long as the president is putting out a press release that challenges the legitimacy of the election and threatening lawsuits, it’s going to be slow going for a while.”

Ballots across the country still need to certified followed by any requests for recounts. States are still counting ballots, but experts say there’s no way President Trump can catch up to Biden.

“At this point it’s only a question of how big a lead in the electoral college former Vice President Biden is able to establish,” Haven said.

Experts said there are members of the Trump Administration who are trying to convince the president to concede. Top republicans are hoping to shift the party’s focus away from the president and toward two key senate races that could shape Biden’s presidency.

