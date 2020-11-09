Two Sheriff’s deputies injured in struggle with suicidal inmate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane County deputies were injured Sunday while intervening on an inmate’s suicide attempt at the City-County Building facility at the Dane County Jail.

According to a release issued Monday by the Sheriff’s Office, the deputies responded just after 6 p.m. The 30-year-old inmate had been engaging in self-harm behavior earlier in the day and was reportedly treated for the self-inflicted injuries by jail medical staff. Jail mental health professionals were notified.

Shortly after, the inmate began to destroy his mattress and tried to use part of it as a ligature. Deputies stepped in to stop the man from hanging himself, but he resisted and began throwing punches, according to the release.

The inmate subsequently punched a female deputy in the head with a closed fist, and a male deputy also sustained a minor injury during the incident.

