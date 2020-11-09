Advertisement

Vaccine providers encouraged to apply to DHS COVID-19 Vaccine Program

Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create...
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Health Services is encouraging providers that plan to administer COVID-19 vaccines to apply to a newly launched program program.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk urged providers of COVID-19 vaccines to enroll in the COVID-19 Vaccine Program as soon as possible. “The earlier we start enrolling vaccinators, the more prepared we will be when a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine becomes available,” she said.

Once vaccines are approved, they will be distributed in phases. DHS noted that “critical populations” will receive the first supply.

Providers can use the COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Enrollment tool to register, verify, train and prepare for the COVID-19 vaccine. DHS added that enrolled providers may also receive vaccine doses at no cost.

The following entities are included in enrollment:

  • Pharmacies
  • Long term care facilities and assisted living facilities
  • Health care systems
  • Local and Tribal health departments
  • Mass vaccination sites

While there is no COVID-19 vaccine available yet, there are multiple candidates that are currently in trial stages II or III with the FDA.

Pfizer Inc. said Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine may be a remarkable 90% effective. Pfizer, which is developing the vaccine with its German partner BioNTech, now is on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, once it has the necessary safety information in hand.

