Wisconsin safely disposes of nearly 90,000 pounds of drugs on Drug Take Back Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back Day, held on Oct. 24, was the most successful collection in the country with nearly 90,000 lbs of unwanted medications donated from around the state to fight the opioid epidemic, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Monday in a release.

“Thank you to the many Wisconsinites who safely disposed of unused and unwanted medications, making Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back the most successful in the nation,” Kaul said. “Your efforts help with the fight against substance-use disorder by ensuring that those unused medications won’t be diverted."

According to Kaul, 230 law enforcement agencies statewide participate and collected disposed drugs from 485 permanent drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies across the state. In total, 89,982 lbs were collected.

The purpose of Drug Take Back Day is to allow for the safe, convenient and responsible disposal of unwanted drugs, and to educate the community about drug abuse and the potential consequences of improper storage and disposal of medications, according to the release.

The release also advised that unused or expired drugs should never be flushed or poured down the drain as water facilities are not designed to remove them, allowing trace amounts to show up in rivers and lakes.

All drugs collected on Drug Take Back Day were boxed, palatalized, shrink wrapped and secured for transportation to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where they will be incinerated.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.