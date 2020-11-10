ALERT DAY - Heavy rain and severe storms possible Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A developing storm system and cold front will bring in the potential for heavy rainfall and the threat of strong to severe storms.

Alert Day - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Rain has already developed across the northwestern half of the area. Places northwest of Madison closer to La Crosse are waking up to widespread light to moderate rain. The rain will continue to expand east this morning. It’s likely going to be a wet morning for everyone from Madison and points west towards Mississippi River, so expect rain and wet roadways to slow you down this morning. With a cold front cutting the area in half, temperatures vary this morning. La Crosse is near 40 degrees while Janesville is the upper 60s.

Keep an umbrella and First Alert Weather app handy today. Periods of rain and storms will continue to impact the area this afternoon. Widespread rain with a few embedded thunderstorms will be covering most of Wisconsin by 12PM. More rain and storms will develop this afternoon as a strong surface low moves through the area. This round of rain and storms between 1-5PM could pose a low risk of severe weather. Because the southeastern corner of Wisconsin will not see much rain this morning and stay on the warm side of the front, it will likely have the greatest severe weather threat this afternoon. Overall, the threat will likely remain low. Right now, it looks like the greatest threat will be strong to damaging winds. With plenty of wind shear in the atmosphere, the tornado threat is not zero, but it is low. The rain and storms that develop this afternoon will be moving quickly and should be east of the area around 5PM. The rain will quickly come to an end this evening.

Future Radar - Tuesday 12PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Tuesday 5PM (WMTV NBC15)

Heavy rainfall will also be a threat. Widespread rainfall totals will likely range from 1 to 2″+. The highest rainfall totals will likely stay west and northwest of Madison. Despite the threat of heavy rainfall, widespread flooding problems will likely not be an issue. It’s been quiet some time since our last significant rain. Madison hasn’t even recorded measurable precipitation this month.

Alert Day - Heavy Rain Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Once again, with a cold front cutting the area in half today. Afternoon temperatures will vary from the 40s well northwest of Madison towards La Crosse to near 70 degrees across the southeastern corner of Wisconsin.

The wind will also start to pick up late this afternoon and evening. Our eastern counties will be under a WIND ADVISORY this evening and tonight. Expect strong southwest to west winds at 15-25 mph and wind gusts between 30-40 mph.

Wind Forecast - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

A chilly blast will follow the rain and wind today. Temperatures will tumble to near 30 degrees tonight.

November will feel much more like November the rest of the week. Wednesday, which is Veterans Day, will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Highs temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. On Thursday, we will be touch warmer. Highs will be near 50 degrees. There might be a slight chance for a rain or snow shower late Thursday into Thursday night. Right now, Friday looks chilly and sunny. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

The weekend will be seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 40s. There will also be a chance of rain and snow showers at times. Right now, Saturday looks like the wetter half of the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.