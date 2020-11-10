Advertisement

Downtown Middleton winter StoryWalk begins next week

The winter StoryWalk will start Nov. 18 through Jan. 18, 2021.
(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Families will have the chance to explore downtown Middleton through the city’s second StoryWalk starting next week to enjoy throughout the winter.

The Middleton Public Library and Downtown Middleton explained that families can follow a story through 25 different stops downtown, following a numbered map either from the library or online. The map and businesses will be numbered so that readers can go in order of number and find out what happens next in the story.

This winter’s book will be “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats, according to a news release. Each family will also receive one free copy of the book, while supplies last.

The Middleton Public Library and Downtown Middleton held the first StoryWalk in October for Halloween, saying it was met with “great success.”

“The Halloween StoryWalk® exceeded all expectations bringing hundreds of families to downtown Middleton to experience an entertaining and educational outdoor literary activity,” said Head of Youth Services at Middleton Public Library Lori Bell. Bell noted that 438 books were given away for families to continue reading the book at home.

The winter StoryWalk will start Nov. 18 through Jan. 18, 2021.

Families are also asked to practice social distancing during their StoryWalk by leaving six feet of space between each group, as well as wearing masks

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; DoD / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; The White House /...
Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages
Protest on Capitol Square following Election Day.
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
The WisDOT Northwest Region shared a photo of a snowmobile strapped to the roof of a car...
Wis. State Patrol pulls over car with snowmobile strapped to the roof
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
Suspect in custody after shooting 2 officers in Delafield

Latest News

Tonight at 10, NBC15's Gabriella Rusk has a special report on the state's e-cycling program.
Reduce, Reuse, E-cycle: Wisconsin marks ten years of electronic waste legislation
Reduce, reuse, e-cycle: 10 years of electronic waste legislation
Reduce, reuse, e-cycle: 10 years of electronic waste legislation
Shortage of ammo in Wisconsin occurs ahead of hunting season
Shortage of ammo in Wisconsin occurs ahead of hunting season
(Pexels Image/Daian Gan)
New mural in progress in downtown Madison