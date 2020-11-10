Downtown Middleton winter StoryWalk begins next week

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Families will have the chance to explore downtown Middleton through the city’s second StoryWalk starting next week to enjoy throughout the winter.

The Middleton Public Library and Downtown Middleton explained that families can follow a story through 25 different stops downtown, following a numbered map either from the library or online. The map and businesses will be numbered so that readers can go in order of number and find out what happens next in the story.

This winter’s book will be “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats, according to a news release. Each family will also receive one free copy of the book, while supplies last.

The Middleton Public Library and Downtown Middleton held the first StoryWalk in October for Halloween, saying it was met with “great success.”

“The Halloween StoryWalk® exceeded all expectations bringing hundreds of families to downtown Middleton to experience an entertaining and educational outdoor literary activity,” said Head of Youth Services at Middleton Public Library Lori Bell. Bell noted that 438 books were given away for families to continue reading the book at home.

The winter StoryWalk will start Nov. 18 through Jan. 18, 2021.

Families are also asked to practice social distancing during their StoryWalk by leaving six feet of space between each group, as well as wearing masks

