MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It remains a First Alert Weather Day at NBC15 for strong/severe storms, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Showers and storms will be likely into early tonight. They will start to taper by midnight with winds diminishing by early Wednesday. Overnight lows will be much cooler and around 30 degrees.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday, but so do much colder temperatures. Highs will only be into the middle 40s. A weak disturbance pushes through Thursday night into Friday. This will bring a few rain or snow showers. A better chance of rain returns for both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain a few degrees on either side of seasonal normal through early next week.

