Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day

Cooler Temperatures Return
NBC15
NBC15(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It remains a First Alert Weather Day at NBC15 for strong/severe storms, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Showers and storms will be likely into early tonight. They will start to taper by midnight with winds diminishing by early Wednesday. Overnight lows will be much cooler and around 30 degrees.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday, but so do much colder temperatures. Highs will only be into the middle 40s. A weak disturbance pushes through Thursday night into Friday. This will bring a few rain or snow showers. A better chance of rain returns for both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain a few degrees on either side of seasonal normal through early next week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; DoD / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; The White House /...
Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages
Protest on Capitol Square following Election Day.
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
Suspect in custody after shooting 2 officers in Delafield
Generic police lights image
Fitchburg city administrator arrested in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Future Radar - Tuesday 5PM
ALERT DAY - Heavy rainfall and severe storms possible Tuesday
Alert Day - Heavy Rain Tuesday
ALERT DAY - Heavy rain and severe storms possible Tuesday
Madison
Record Heat To Storms
One more warm day - Next big weather maker arrives Tuesday