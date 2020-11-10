Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “It’s not safe to go out, it’s not safe to have others over – it’s just not safe. And it might not be safe for a while yet.”

Gov. Tony Evers used a rare prime time speech Tuesday evening to detail the where Wisconsin stood in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and announce a new executive order urging people to stay at home as much as possible.

Wisconsin, this is serious. This crisis is urgent.

The executive order issues recommendations that include staying at home as much as possible, only leaving when necessary, such as for trips to work, or to go to the grocery store, or to refill prescriptions.

“If you have to leave your home, limit it to essential needs or errands. Please only leave your home if it’s absolutely necessary like going to the doctor, picking up prescriptions, grabbing groceries, or getting tested.,” Evers said.

Businesses are also encouraged to protect their staff, customers, and community with steps such as limiting staff and customers. It also recommends allowing employees to work remotely and when that is not possible, to ensure the companies follow safe business guidelines.

The order, however, said nothing about schools or limit what they can do.

Finally, when it comes to travel, the order strongly encourages Wisconsinites to stay close to home. It asks them to avoid heading to second homes or residences, if possible. It also points out federal guidance recommends people in this state don’t make any unnecessary trips to neighboring states.

“So, please, cancel the happy hours, dinner parties, sleepovers, and playdates at your home. And if a friend or family member invites you over, offer to hang out virtually instead,” Evers continued.

This year has been one of major challenges. A global pandemic—coupled with economic uncertainty and another election season—has shaken our patience, our empathy, and our compassion for one another. Our optimism has been battered, our resilience strained, and our character tested. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 11, 2020

5,000 DEATHS POSSIBLE

Evers speech comes on the day Wisconsin broke new records for new cases in a day, most deaths in a day, and most hospitalizations in a day, among other all-time highs. The Evers Administration warns though, it could get worse.

It points to a study from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that finds 5,000 Wisconsinites could die from COVID-19 by January 1, 2021, if no further actions are taken to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We must get back to the basics of fighting this virus just like we did last spring, and it starts at home,” Evers said.

