Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
The address is slated for 6:05 p.m.
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers plans to deliver a statewide address on COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The governor’s office announced Tuesday morning that he will deliver the speech starting at 6:05 p.m.
NBC15 News will bring you live coverage and we will be covering it as it happens on NBC15 News at 6 p.m.
