Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night

The address is slated for 6:05 p.m.
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.((WMTV))
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers plans to deliver a statewide address on COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The governor’s office announced Tuesday morning that he will deliver the speech starting at 6:05 p.m.

NBC15 News will bring you live coverage and we will be covering it as it happens on NBC15 News at 6 p.m.

