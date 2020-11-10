Advertisement

Illinois sets single-day COVID-19 record, again tops 12,000

Gov. JB Pritzker addresses the state of Illinois
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois set another single-day record for coronavirus infections Tuesday, pushing the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the state since the pandemic began past 500,000.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker presented statistics to show that hospitalizations are nearing their spring peak, when the initial wave of infections had officials scrambling for hospital beds and professionals to tend them.

State public health officials reported 12,623 newly confirmed cases of the virus, nearly 15% higher than the previous record set Saturday, when cases also topped 12,000.

In Chicago, officials introduced an updated travel ban, advising against unnecessary travel to any location outside the city.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Charges filed in Feb. crash that killed a 6-year-old in Plainfield
Charges filed in Feb. crash that killed a 6-year-old in Plainfield
