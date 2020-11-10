Iowa Co. transitions to crisis standards of COVID-19 contact tracing

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Health Department transitioned to crisis standards of contact tracing protocol Monday, saying their priority is now to contact those who test positive for COVID-19.

Director of Iowa Co. Health Department Debbie Siegenthaler asked residents Monday that if they are waiting for their test results, they should remain in quarantine. If they test positive, residents should stay quarantined and let their close contacts know that they should also isolate for 14 days, plus consider getting tested.

“We are experiencing the highest volume of cases in Iowa County yet and it is not slowing down,” said Siegenthaler.

The county confirmed 73 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the county to 753.

According to a news release, the ages the new cases was a range :

0-17 age range had 14 cases

18-25 age range had 10 cases

26-35 age range had 15 cases

36-45 age range had 12 cases

46-55 age range had five cases

66-75 age range had two cases

76-85 age range had four cases

There have been 400 patients who have recovered from the virus, while 358 cases are still active. Iowa Co. Health explained that this classifies the county as having “very high” activity of COVID-19.

The health department also noted that they are moving back to Phase One, meaning:

They ask that indoor gatherings be limited to 10 people or less

Outdoor gatherings be limited to 25 people or less

All nonessential events, gatherings and travel should be postponed or canceled

“Anytime you leave your home, you should anticipate that you will come in contact with coronavirus,” said Siegenthaler."If you are in a high risk category, staying home as much as you can is extraordinarily important."

