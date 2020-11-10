Madison baker shows off sweet skills on Netflix show

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A home baker from Madison and his partner are featured on a competitive baking show on Netflix called “Sugar Rush Christmas,” scheduled to air on Nov. 27.

Dustin Barman said he first began baking like a lot of people, in the kitchen, helping out his mom as a child. As the years went on, Barman’s friends and family began noticing his talent for creating sweet treats, and encouraged him to try to sell some of his baked goods. From there, D Bar Bakery was born, right out of his home kitchen in Madison.

“Madison is super supportive, it’s great to have grown up here and then got to start my business here," he said. "The word of mouth is how it’s all grown really, and social media, people reaching out and wanting to buy local, which is awesome. It’s great to have that support.”

Social media was also how the team at Netflix found Barman. Barman said he received a message inviting him to apply to be on the show, which he initially thought was a scam. However, after some research, Barman and his partner Tyler decided to move forward, ultimately going through months of interviews and phone calls in the audition process before being selected to compete.

“It was surreal to come from Madison into L.A. and see how everything happens, all the cameras, all the people running around making the show what it is," he said. "It was an amazing experience.”

Barman said “Sugar Rush Christmas” shot in California in February, before the pandemic lock downs and social distancing measures were in place. Despite being far from home, Barman and Tyler made sure to include nods to Wisconsin in their baked goods on the show.

“We used Door County coffee which is one of our favorite places to vacation so we had to bring a little of that with us, and some kringle cream because of course we need a little boost for the holidays," he said. "It was great to be able to feature where we’re from in our baked goods.”

Barman said partner Tyler, who joined him on the show, has been a source of support and had actually never frosted a cake before competing on the show. Now, the two are waiting for the show to premiere on Nov. 27. As for spoilers - Barman said audiences will have to wait and see how far they progress on the show.

