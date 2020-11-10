Man receives life-threatening injuries after being struck by car

WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian has life threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Monday evening.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Sun Prairie Police Department and DeForest EMS all arrived around 5:45 p.m. to the 6700 block of County Highway C in Windsor to the crash.

According to a news release, the preliminary investigation has found that a 28-year-old man was walking southbound on the southbound lane of County Highway C when he was struck by a car driving southbound. Deputies say the man suffered life threatening injuries and he was taken to UW Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle who struck the man stayed on the scene of the crash and deputies say she has been cooperative with their investigation.

The area of County Highway C between Windsor Road and Happy Valley Road is still closed while Dane County’s crash reconstruction team assist at the scene.

Dane Co. said the names of the involved parties are not being released at this time, as the crash is still under investigation.

