Man runs into Middleton hotel after being shot twice

(MGN)
By Allie Purser
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot twice in Middleton late Monday night.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Quality Inn on Seybold Road just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of a gunshot wound victim. There, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in his right thigh and left forearm.

Deputies believe after being shot, the man was able to run into the hotel’s lobby for help. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have witnessed this or has information reference this incident is encouraged to call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at 608-255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 608-284-6900.

