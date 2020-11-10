New mural in progress in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new mural is currently being painted in downtown Madison, which draws inspiration from the “fill the hill” tradition.
According to a news release, the mural will be filled with bright colors, including pink and blue hues to honor Madison’s “city bird,” the flamingo.
The Madison Public Art Project (MPAP) explained Nov. 5 that the mural is a collaboration between artist Triangulador and Oh Ya Studio.
MPAP noted that artist Triangulador, Liu Szwako, is a Mexico-City born street artist and muralist who works with paintings on canvas, paper and painted objects. OhYa Studio combines traditional methods with modern elements to create a unique piece.
The mural is in progress at 701 East Johnson Street, right nearby the Capitol district.
