Performing arts centers explain how they’re getting by without ticket sales during COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Theatres across the country have been shut down since March, including some in our own backyard.

The staff at the Overture Center in Madison and the Janesville Performing Arts Center (JPAC) said they’ve had to get creative keep live performances alive.

“We’ve been closed down since Mar. 13,” Tim Sauers, Overture Center VP of Programming and Community engagement said. “We are not going to open our doors, until it is safe for us to do that.”

COVID-19 has made it nearly impossible to hold live performances with an audience.

“For us a large piece of it is our revenue from ticket sales, and of course our rentals in the building,” Sauers said.

The Overture Center is down 95% in revenue than it was this time last year.

“Like everyone else, we were just scrambling to find thing to do just to stay open,” Jim McCulloch, the JPAC Education and Outreach Dir. said.

His theatre projects the exact same loss.

“What we’re trying to do is find a creative way to stay open as a business so we can be around and jump start as quickly as possible when all of this is over,” JPAC Exec. Dir. Nathan Burkart said.

But the show must go on, and both companies have figured out how to make it work virtually and outdoors.

“We started by doing some virtual concerts, so we would call up some local or regional artists, have them live stream through on our Facebook event feed,” McCulloch said.

“We had Christopher Jackson in Aug. and Patty LuPone in Oct.,” Sauers added. “And jazz at Lincoln Center featuring Winton Marsalis, that was amazing!”

And these thespians said they could not have come this far without the support of state and federal grants.

“Our fundraising campaign, our goal is $1.5 million during this time of closure, and as of today we are at 50% of our goal,” Sauers said. “Right now, we are at 57% of our goal, $850,000 that’s been pledged or come through the door.”

Donations from the community have also helped immensely.

“The grants have given us a lifeline, but we need the community to keep getting us into the boat,” Burkart said.

These local theatres hope to have normal performances back by mid to late 2021, but that all depends on COVID-19 developments. Broadway has canceled all shows through May of 2021.

