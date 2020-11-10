Advertisement

Plainfield man charged with negligent homicide in fatal bus stop crash

The charges were filed Nov. 9 in Waushara County.
Maryana Kranz (photo provided by family)
Maryana Kranz (photo provided by family)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A felony negligent homicide charge has been filed against a man who hit two girls at a bus stop in Waushara County.

Online court records show Carl Mullenix, 76, has been charged with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle and Reckless Driving-Cause Bodily Harm.

The charges were filed Nov. 9 in Waushara County.

The charges were filed in relation to the Feb. 10 crash that killed Maryana Kranz, 6, as she was about to board a school bus along State Road 73 in the Town of Oasis. Maryana was a student at Tri-County School District.

Maryana’s four-year-old sister was also hit. She was treated at a hospital and released.

Mullenix was previously issued citations for Improper Passing of Stopped Bus, Fail/Stop for Unloading School Bus, Inattentive Driving and Unsafe Passing on Right. The investigation was then sent to the district attorney’s office.

Waushara County Sheriff Wally Zuehlke told NBC15 sister-station Action 2 News appeared Mullenix was driving on the shoulder of the road when his Chevy Silverado hit the girls.

The sheriff said the school bus had stopped to pick up Maryana and the required lights were flashing.

The Kranz sisters' mother, Shannon, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Mullenix and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

The suit states that Shannon Kranz arrived at the scene within minutes and “personally witnessed the severe injuries and ultimate death inflicted to her daughter due to the negligence of Carl Mullenix.”

It states Shannon has “sustained severe emotional distress.”

Kranz is also looking for damages related to medical and burial expenses.

A settlement offer was made in August, according to online court records. No details were released regarding the settlement.

A hearing in the wrongful death suit is scheduled for Jan. 19.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; DoD / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; The White House /...
Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages
Protest on Capitol Square following Election Day.
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
Suspect in custody after shooting 2 officers in Delafield
Sen. Johnson: President Trump will “always be a winner"

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
According to officials, police were called about a threat made at the store around 11:15 a.m....
Armed carjacking in Sheboygan leads to pursuit, 2 arrests
Dustin Barman and his partner, Tyler, were featured on a competitive baking show on Netflix.
Madison baker shows off sweet skills on Netflix show
Future Radar - Tuesday 5PM
ALERT DAY - Heavy rainfall and severe storms possible Tuesday