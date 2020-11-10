Advertisement

Project Money: Team Sarah

Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Time to check in on the progress our Project Money teams are making, as they work with Summit Credit Union financial coaches to reduce their debt and increase their savings.

The most successful team of the four competing will win $10,000 at the end of the seven-month competition.

Team Sarah joined us with some tips on money-saving DIY car repair.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; DoD / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; The White House /...
Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages
Protest on Capitol Square following Election Day.
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
Suspect in custody after shooting 2 officers in Delafield
Generic police lights image
Fitchburg city administrator arrested in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Project Money: Meet Dustin and Scott
Project Money: Team Dustin & Scott
Project Money: Meet Dustin and Scott
Project Money: Team Dustin and Scott
Project Money: Team Betsy and Noah
Project Money: Team Sarah
Project Money: Team Sarah