Record Heat To Storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A First Alert Weather Day has been declared Tuesday for the threat of strong storms, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall.

The unseasonable, and record, warmth will be ending. Our next weathermaker is slated to arrive late Monday night into Tuesday. This will bring showers and storms to the region along with gusty winds. Rounds of storms likely Tuesday ahead of the actual cold front. A few storms could be strong to severe, but the bigger concern will be heavy rainfall. Rain totals by Tuesday night will be in the 1-2-inch range for most places.

Skies will start to clear by Wednesday as much cooler air settles in. Highs will dip back down into the 40s with overnight lows into the 30s. A weak disturbance may bring a light wintry mix Thursday night into Friday morning. A better chance of rain returns for the upcoming weekends as highs approach 50 degrees.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.