Temporary Madison shelter for men experiencing homelessness moves

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The temporary shelter for men who are experiencing homelessness in Madison will move from Warner Park to a new space that can accommodate 100 more men.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Tuesday that the new shelter will be located at the City Fleet Services Building at 202 South First Street, which has been recently vacated. The move is expected to take place before the end of 2020.

The Fleet Services building has about twice the room available at Warner Park, according to a news release. The nearly 40,000 square foot location can accommodate up to 250 men, while the previous park had a capacity of less than 150. Fleet Services also has expanded bathroom and shower facilities, as well as indoor intake and health screenings.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway explained that the shelter was forced to move from its previous location in the basement of Grace Episcopal Church at the start of the pandemic because the space did not meet sufficient social distancing needs.

She also clarified that while the Fleet Services building is eventually going to house the Madison Public Market, the shelter services will not intervene with those plans.

“I expect we will have a permanent shelter facility in place by next fall, when work on the Public Market is scheduled to begin,” the mayor said.

The City of Madison and Dane County are still searching for a permanent men’s shelter location and Mayor Rhodes-Conway said staff are evaluating options currently. She hopes to announce the permanent location by the end of this year.

