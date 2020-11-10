UW Health: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial progress is good news overall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Company Pfizer says the early trials of their COVID-19 vaccine have been 90% effective and UW Health vaccine trial investigators say this is good news overall.

Dr. William Hartman, principle investigator for UW Health’s vaccine trial, says this is big news.

In terms of safety, Hartman says the U.S. has the strictest safety standards in the world for vaccines. Before it’s sent out to the masses, Pfizer will have to send the FDA two months worth of safety data.

The company tweeted Monday they must finish monitoring thousands of patients and make sure the vaccine is being manufactured correctly. If it passes all the tests, Pfizer would then send it out as soon as possible.

There are 3 critical areas where we must demonstrate success before filing for EUA of our #COVID19 vaccine



▶️ Evidence of efficacy in most vaccinated patients



▶️ Evidence of safety w/ data from thousands of patients



▶️ Manufactured consistently at the highest quality standards — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) November 9, 2020

“By the third or last week of November, it could go up from approval by the FDA in terms of getting emergency use authorization,” Dr. Hartman said. “If that’s the case, it comes down to how much of the vaccine do they have available.”

The Pfizer vaccine would require a patient to get two separate shots. By the end of 2020, the company could have enough for 25 million people. If they ramp up production, Dr. Hartman estimated that the general population would be able to get it by the end of 2021.

