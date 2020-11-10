Advertisement

WGU to award $75,000 in scholarships in honor of Veterans Day

(WLUC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Western Governors University (WGU) will award $75,000 in scholarships to veterans, military service members and their families in celebration of Veterans Day.

WGU announced Tuesday they were partnering with the National Military Family Association to offer the “Military Appreciation” Scholarship, which is available to new students interested in a bachelor’s or master’s degree from WGU. Interested students can pursue their degree from any of the university’s online programs in IT, business, K-12 education and health professions.

Each scholarship will be $2,000 per student with an applied rate of $500 per six-month term for up to four terms, according to a news release.

WGU explained that each scholarship will be awarded based factors such as the applicant’s academic record, readiness for virtual learning and “current competency.”

New students who have been officially admitted to WGU and qualify as an active-duty or retired military member can apply for this scholarship. WGU continued, saying U.S. military veterans, reservists or military spouses or children also qualify.

