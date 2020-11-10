Advertisement

Wisconsin legislators keep same leaders for 2021-22 session

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin legislators are keeping most of their leadership intact as they head into the upcoming session.

Assembly Democrats and Republicans as well as Senate Democrats met in closed-door gatherings Tuesday afternoon to vote on leaders.

Assembly Republicans picked Robin Vos as speaker, a post he’s held since 2013. Assembly Democrats gave Gordon Hintz a second straight stint as minority leader.

Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley retained her post as well.

The only new caucus leader is Devin LeMahieu. Senate Republicans elevated him to majority leader last week to replace Scott Fitzgearld, who’s heading to Washington to fill an open congressional seat.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; DoD / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY 2.0; The White House /...
Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages
Protest on Capitol Square following Election Day.
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
Suspect in custody after shooting 2 officers in Delafield
Generic police lights image
Fitchburg city administrator arrested in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

She will be the first woman and woman of color to hold the office.
Kamala Harris makes history as first woman of color elected as Vice President
Results announced in historic election
Biden, Trump supporters gather at the capitol following election results
Gov. Evers congratulates President-elect Joe Biden on 2020 win
A handful of battleground states are still counting mail-in ballots that will decide the...
Presidential race remains too close to call; vote counting likely to continue into the weekend