Wisconsin legislators keep same leaders for 2021-22 session

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin legislators are keeping most of their leadership intact as they head into the upcoming session.

Assembly Democrats and Republicans as well as Senate Democrats met in closed-door gatherings Tuesday afternoon to vote on leaders.

Assembly Republicans picked Robin Vos as speaker, a post he’s held since 2013. Assembly Democrats gave Gordon Hintz a second straight stint as minority leader.

Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley retained her post as well.

The only new caucus leader is Devin LeMahieu. Senate Republicans elevated him to majority leader last week to replace Scott Fitzgearld, who’s heading to Washington to fill an open congressional seat.

